Defence Artificial Intelligence (AI) Playbook
Opening doors for industry to collaborate with Defence on AI development for the strategic advantage of our Armed Forces.
The Defence AI Playbook has been designed to help industry collaborate with Defence on AI development by illustrating the breadth of opportunities to realise AI’s potential benefits.
Case studies include examples of AI currently in use or under development within the MOD and highlight some of the common challenges Defence faces in delivering these new capabilities.