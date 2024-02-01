Policy paper

Defence Artificial Intelligence (AI) Playbook

Opening doors for industry to collaborate with Defence on AI development for the strategic advantage of our Armed Forces.

Ministry of Defence
1 February 2024

Defence AI Playbook

The Defence AI Playbook has been designed to help industry collaborate with Defence on AI development by illustrating the breadth of opportunities to realise AI’s potential benefits.

Case studies include examples of AI currently in use or under development within the MOD and highlight some of the common challenges Defence faces in delivering these new capabilities.

