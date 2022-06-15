Ambitious, safe, responsible: our approach to the delivery of AI-enabled capability in Defence
Realising the benefits of AI – and countering threats and challenges associated with the use of AI by others – is one of the most critical strategic challenges of our time.
Documents
Details
This policy statement should be read in conjunction with the Defence AI Strategy 2022.
A broad ‘systems’ perspective will ensure AI-related issues are addressed systematically and effectively. By focusing on outcomes, delivered through clear frameworks and processes, and guided by our conviction that AI can be a powerful force for good, we will ensure that we:
-
are ambitious, in terms of the tools and operational effects we seek to deliver
-
enable – rather than constrain – the delivery of those tools and effects
-
deliver and use AI-enabled capability in a safe and responsible manner