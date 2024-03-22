Guidance

MOD Lifting Policy (JSP 975)

JSP 975 explains the policy for the management of lifting operations and use of lifting equipment within the scope of Ministry of Defence (MOD) responsibility.

Ministry of Defence
22 March 2024

JSP 975: MOD lifting policy (part 1, directive) (version 1, updated 22 March 2024)

JSP 975: MOD lifting policy (part 2, code of practice and guidance) (version 1, updated 22 March 2024)

The policy outlines equipment specification and selection, process and personnel requirements, for the implementation of general and high risk lifting and lowering applications.

JSP 975 has been produced in conjunction with subject matter experts within the lifting industry, both civilian and military. It defines the requirements for competency of staff and sufficiency of processes for the safe and satisfactory planning, control and execution of lifting activities conducted by the MOD.

