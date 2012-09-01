Guidance
Defence fuels policy, organisation and safety regulations (JSP 317)
This covers the MOD safety regulations for the storage and handling of fuels and lubricants.
Documents
Details
The Joint Service Publication (JSP) 317 manual details the standards of practice to be observed within Ministry of Defence (MOD) installations for the bulk storage and handling of fuels and lubricants and associated products.
Related information
Published 1 September 2012
Last updated 6 June 2019 + show all updates
Last updated 6 June 2019 + show all updates
- Updated JSP 317 Part 1 and 2.
- Updated both part 1 and part 2.
- Updated JSP 317 with version 6.2, DLSR-FGSR Fuel and Gas Safety Assurance Assessment and added the Defence Policy for Health, Safety and Environmental Protection.
- Updated JSP 317 directive and guidance to version 6.1.
- Updated JSP 317 which is now available in two parts. Part 1 covers the directive information and part 2 provides guidance.
- Added updated version of JSP 317 (5th edition)
- Added updated JSP and FSAA document
- First published.