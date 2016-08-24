Regulation

DSA 01.1 - Regulations

This document explains how the Defence Safety Authority (DSA) sets regulations.

From:
Ministry of Defence and Defence Safety Authority
Published
24 August 2016
Last updated
27 June 2023 — See all updates

Documents

DSA 01.1 - Regulations

Ref: DSA01.1 PDF, 734 KB, 11 pages

Details

This document explains how the DSA sets regulations. It is subordinate to ‘DSA 01: The DSA Sub-Operating Model’ and complements the other documents in the DSA 01 series. Together, the 01 series provides people in the DSA, and across defence, an understanding of how the DSA conducts its activity and what can be expected from its outputs.

Published 24 August 2016
Last updated 27 June 2023 + show all updates

  1. DSA 01.1 updated.

  2. First published.

Related content