DSA 01.1 - Regulations
This document explains how the Defence Safety Authority (DSA) sets regulations.
This document explains how the DSA sets regulations. It is subordinate to ‘DSA 01: The DSA Sub-Operating Model’ and complements the other documents in the DSA 01 series. Together, the 01 series provides people in the DSA, and across defence, an understanding of how the DSA conducts its activity and what can be expected from its outputs.
Last updated 27 June 2023 + show all updates
DSA 01.1 updated.
First published.