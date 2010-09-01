Guidance

Management of environmental protection in defence (JSP 418)

JSP 418 provides the MOD with the direction and guidance on meeting Environmental Protection legislation/Regulations obligations.

Ministry of Defence
1 September 2010
22 March 2023

JSP 418: management of environmental protection in defence, part 1 directive

JSP 418: management of environmental protection in defence, part 2 guidance (revised May 2016)

Leaflet 01: environmental management systems (revised Sep 2010)

Leaflet 02: pollution prevention (revised Sep 2010)

Leaflet 03: controlled waste (revised June 2016)

Leaflet 04: statutory nuisance (revised Sept 2010)

Leaflet 04-1: environmental noise (revised Sept 2010)

Leaflet 05: hazardous substance and restricted materials (revised March 2023)

Leaflet 06: fluorinated greenhouse gases (revised May 2016)

Leaflet 07: ozone depleting substances leaflet (revised March 2023)

Part 1: directive

The Part 1 directive provides the direction that must be followed in accordance with Statute, or Policy mandated by defence or on defence by central government.

Part 2: guidance (Leaflets)

The Part 2 guidance provides guidance and best practice that will assist the user to comply with the Directive(s) detailed in Part 1. These leaflets provide guidance on how Commanding Officers/Heads of Establishment in the Commands, Head Office, Defence Nuclear Organisation (DNO) and the enabling organisations comply with regulatory or policy requirements.

22 March 2023

  1. Updated 'Leaflet 05: hazardous substance and restricted materials' and 'Leaflet 07: ozone depleting substances leaflet'.

  2. Added updated leaflets 3 and 5

  3. Added updated Part 2 guidance and parts 6 and 7.

  4. Updated Part 2.

  5. Updated the JSP with the new 'directive' and 'guidance' documents.

  6. First published.

