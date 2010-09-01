Management of environmental protection in defence (JSP 418)
JSP 418 provides the MOD with the direction and guidance on meeting Environmental Protection legislation/Regulations obligations.
Documents
Details
Part 1: directive
The Part 1 directive provides the direction that must be followed in accordance with Statute, or Policy mandated by defence or on defence by central government.
Part 2: guidance (Leaflets)
The Part 2 guidance provides guidance and best practice that will assist the user to comply with the Directive(s) detailed in Part 1. These leaflets provide guidance on how Commanding Officers/Heads of Establishment in the Commands, Head Office, Defence Nuclear Organisation (DNO) and the enabling organisations comply with regulatory or policy requirements.
Related information
Related content
Last updated 22 March 2023 + show all updates
-
Updated 'Leaflet 05: hazardous substance and restricted materials' and 'Leaflet 07: ozone depleting substances leaflet'.
-
Added updated leaflets 3 and 5
-
Added updated Part 2 guidance and parts 6 and 7.
-
Updated Part 2.
-
Updated the JSP with the new 'directive' and 'guidance' documents.
-
First published.