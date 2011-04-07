Management of radiation protection in defence: part 2 guidance (JSP 392)
JSP 392 is primarily designed for users of small quantities of radioactive material and x-ray equipment, rather than users of nuclear material.
The JSP is structured in two parts
Part 2: guidance provides the guidance and best practice that will assist the user to comply with the directive(s) detailed in part 1.
This JSP will be reviewed at least annually.
The purpose of this publication is to enable Ministry of Defence (MOD) units (including defence agencies) to comply with legislation relating to radiation protection including environmental protection associated with sources of ionising and non-ionising radiation and the Secretary of State’s policy statement.
Updates: Leaflets 5, 7, 9, 22, 28, 30, 31, 33 (revised September 2013) Leaflets 4, 6, 10, 13, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 29, 34, 35, 37, 38, 39, 40 (revised October 2013) Leaflet 36: Microwave Ovens has been withdrawn
Last updated 5 October 2020 + show all updates
-
Updated leaflet 35: radio frequency radiations revised for October 2020.
-
Updated part 2.
-
Added updated leaflet 6.
-
Updated Leaflet 14: investigation and reporting of unusual radiation events (Nov 2013).
-
Added updated leaflets 12 and 32.
-
Added new version of leaflets 11 and 12.
-
Replaced leaflets 1,3 and 8 with updated versions.
-
Added updated leaflet 14 Accident reporting.
-
Added updated leaflets 2, 4, 16 to 18, 22 to 28, 30, 34 and 35, 37 to 40.
-
First published.