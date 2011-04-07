Guidance

Management of radiation protection in defence: part 2 guidance (JSP 392)

JSP 392 is primarily designed for users of small quantities of radioactive material and x-ray equipment, rather than users of nuclear material.

Published 7 April 2011
Last updated 5 October 2020 — see all updates
Ministry of Defence and Defence Safety Authority

Part 2: guidance: management of radiation protection in defence (version 1.1 November 14)

PDF, 60.7KB

Leaflet 1: acquisition of sources of ionising radiation by IPTs (May 2014)

PDF, 50.6KB

Leaflet 2: risk assessments (Oct 2013)

PDF, 52.3KB

Leaflet 3: notification, approval & assessment: introduction & use of sources of ionsing radiation including radioactive substances (May 2014)

PDF, 136KB

Leaflet 4: restriction of exposure to radiation (Oct 2014)

PDF, 341KB

Leaflet 5: written arrangements for unclassified persons entering controlled areas (Oct 14)

PDF, 57.7KB

Leaflet 6: dosimetry and personal dose records including medical surveillance of classified persons (Oct 14)

PDF, 221KB

Leaflet 7: radiation protection adviser consultation and advisory visits (Sep 2013)

PDF, 47.2KB

Leaflet 8: radiation detection and monitoring equipment [original format] (May 2014)

PDF, 106KB, 11 pages

Leaflet 9: storage, accounting and leak testing of radioactive material (Sep 2013)

PDF, 226KB

Leaflet 10: movement and transport of radioactive materials (Oct 2014)

PDF, 40.5KB

Leaflet 11: requirements for transfer, return to stores, sale, loan and gifting of radioactive materials and radioactively contaminated items (Jul 2014)

PDF, 42.6KB

Leaflet 12: accumulation and disposal of radioactive waste (Oct 2014)

PDF, 90.8KB

Leaflet 13: assessment and management of radioactively contaminated land (Oct 2014)

PDF, 38.7KB

Leaflet 14: investigation and reporting of unusual radiation events (Nov 2013)

PDF, 146KB

Leaflet 15: training requirements and courses (Oct 2014)

PDF, 53.1KB

Leaflet 16: local orders for radiation safety (Oct 2014)

PDF, 61.9KB

Leaflet 17: radioactive electronic valves (revised Oct 2014)

PDF, 153KB

Leaflet 18: smoke detectors containing Americium 241 (Oct 2014)

PDF, 139KB

Leaflet 19: gaseous tritium light sources (GTLSs) and gaseous tritium light devices (GTLDs) (Oct 2014)

PDF, 127KB

Leaflet 20: instruments containing Ni-63 (Oct 2014)

PDF, 112KB

Leaflet 21: instrument check sources (Oct 2014)

PDF, 81.4KB

Leaflet 22: luminised equipment (revised Oct 2014)

PDF, 100KB

Leaflet 23: high voltage electrical equipment (Oct 2014)

PDF, 110KB

Leaflet 24: postal and baggage fluoroscopes [original format] (Oct 2013)

PDF, 151KB, 8 pages

Leaflet 25: dental x-ray machines (revised Oct 2014)

PDF, 68.7KB

Leaflet 26: medical diagnostic x-ray machines (Oct 2014)

PDF, 74.7KB

Leaflet 27: veterinary diagnostic x-ray machines (Oct 2014)

PDF, 64KB

Leaflet 28: industrial radiography including enclosures, site and underwater radiography (Sep 2013)

PDF, 154KB

Leaflet 29: items and components containing thorium (revised Oct 2014)

PDF, 115KB

Leaflet 30: depleted uranium (Sep 2013)

PDF, 172KB

Leaflet 31: museums (Sep 2013)

PDF, 129KB

Leaflet 32: protection against radon (Nov 2014)

PDF, 246KB

Leaflet 33: exposure to cosmic radiation (revised 2013)

PDF, 156KB

Leaflet 34: laser safety (Oct 2014)

PDF, 36.5KB

Leaflet 35: radio frequency radiations (revised October 2020)

PDF, 456KB, 26 pages

Leaflet 37: artificial optical radiation (revised Oct 2014)

PDF, 144KB

Leaflet 38: classified persons and outside workers (Oct 2014)

PDF, 53.3KB

Leaflet 39: radiation safety duties of MOD employees (Oct 2014)

PDF, 89.9KB

Leaflet 40: contingency plans (Oct 2014)

PDF, 94KB

The JSP is structured in two parts

Part 2: guidance provides the guidance and best practice that will assist the user to comply with the directive(s) detailed in part 1.

This JSP will be reviewed at least annually.

The purpose of this publication is to enable Ministry of Defence (MOD) units (including defence agencies) to comply with legislation relating to radiation protection including environmental protection associated with sources of ionising and non-ionising radiation and the Secretary of State’s policy statement.

Updates: Leaflets 5, 7, 9, 22, 28, 30, 31, 33 (revised September 2013) Leaflets 4, 6, 10, 13, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 29, 34, 35, 37, 38, 39, 40 (revised October 2013) Leaflet 36: Microwave Ovens has been withdrawn

Published 7 April 2011
