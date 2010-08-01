Management of radiation protection in defence (JSP 392 part 1)
JSP 392 is primarily designed for users of small quantities of radioactive material and x-ray equipment, rather than users of nuclear material.
Part 1: directive provides the direction that must be followed in accordance with Statute, or policy mandated by defence or on defence by central government.
This JSP will be reviewed at least annually.
The purpose of this publication is to enable Ministry of Defence (MOD) units (including defence agencies) to comply with legislation relating to radiation protection including environmental protection associated with sources of ionising and non-ionising radiation and the Secretary of State’s policy statement.
