Acceptable use policy (JSP 740)
This is the Ministry of Defence’s acceptable use policy covering all use of its ICT and must be followed whenever those facilities are used.
It applies to everyone, including MOD contractors and visitors, who uses Ministry of Defence (MOD) owned or leased information technology equipment and telecommunications networks (MOD IT and Telecoms).
This includes:
- personal computers (whether or not connected to a network)
- laptops
- terminals
- personal digital assistants (PDAs)
- computer kiosks
- printers
- fax machines
- photocopiers
- video conference facilities
- telephones of all types
Published 26 July 2013
Last updated 4 December 2018 + show all updates
- Updated to version 4.
- Updated JSP 740: acceptable use policy (AUP) for information and communications technology (ICT), part 1 directive to Version 3, dated February 2017.
- First published.