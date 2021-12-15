Joint Service Publication (JSP) 985 is the authoritative policy on Human Security in Defence. JSP 985 is an update of the previously numbered JSP 1325, titled Human Security in Military Operations (published January 2019). The policy within JSP 985 supersedes JSP 1325.

Human Security is an individual and community-focused, gender-sensitive approach to international security, which acknowledges that civilians have become an extension of the battlefield. UK Defence personnel therefore have a strong role to play in preventing and responding to such human rights violations.

JSP 985 contains advice and direction as to how UK Defence can integrate the following Human Security cross-cutting themes into operational work: protection of civilians; women, peace and security (including conflict-related sexual violence); children affected by armed conflict; cultural property protection; building integrity and countering corruption; preventing & countering violent extremism; and modern slavery and human trafficking.

A second volume of JSP 985 will be published in 2022 which will provide authoritative policy on the incorporation of Human Security in the management of wider Defence activities.