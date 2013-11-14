Defence nuclear emergency response (JSP 471)
Explains the policy and planning for a defence nuclear emergency response.
Contents include:
- Principles of Nuclear Emergency Response Policy and Planning
- Governance Arrangements
- Central Government Response
- Policy for Provision of Support
- Post Emergency aspects
- International aspects
- Exercise and Assessment
- Media and Communications
- Operations in the UK: Defence Contribution to Resilience
- Roles and Responsibilities
- Definitions of Defence Nuclear Incidents and Emergencies
Published 14 November 2013
Last updated 24 April 2020 + show all updates
Updated the JSP 471: Defence nuclear emergency response updated April 2020.
Added: JSP 471: defence nuclear emergency response (version 2.1 Dec 18)
Added updated JSP 741
First published.