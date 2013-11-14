Guidance

Defence nuclear emergency response (JSP 471)

Explains the policy and planning for a defence nuclear emergency response.

Published 14 November 2013
Last updated 24 April 2020 — see all updates
Ministry of Defence

JSP 471: defence nuclear emergency response (updated April 2020)

PDF, 570KB, 64 pages

Contents include:

  • Principles of Nuclear Emergency Response Policy and Planning
  • Governance Arrangements
  • Central Government Response
  • Policy for Provision of Support
  • Post Emergency aspects
  • International aspects
  • Exercise and Assessment
  • Media and Communications
  • Operations in the UK: Defence Contribution to Resilience
  • Roles and Responsibilities
  • Definitions of Defence Nuclear Incidents and Emergencies
