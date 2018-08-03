Guidance
MOD policy for configuration management (JSP 945)
This JSP contains the policy on configuration management (CM) across MOD.
The Joint Service Publication (JSP 945) is authorised by the Defence Authority for Technical and Quality Assurance, and contains direction and guidance for configuration management to be applied across Ministry of Defence organisations responsible for the procurement and logistics support of Defence capability.
Configuration management is an enterprise wide management activity that applies technical and administrative direction, focusing upon the product’s physical and functional characteristics to ensure conformance with requirements and to control the change of formally approved configuration baselines.