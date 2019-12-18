Recruitment and management of transgender personnel in the armed forces (JSP 889)

Based on the Equality Act 2010, The Gender Recognition 2004, The Data Protection Act 2018 and the Human Rights Act, this joint service publication (JSP) explains the legal overview, policies and guidance for the effective recruitment and management of transgender personnel in the armed forces.

This guidance contains advice set out in a number of annexes, and appendices including the legal background to the employment of transgender service personnel. Information is also included regarding the handling of applications to join the services and the management and support of transgender individuals within the services.

Advice is also included on the medical care and treatment of transgender service people, as well as information on support groups.

The Ministry of Defence is strongly committed to making diversity and inclusion integral to all our policies, functions and services so that we continue to attract and retain the best people available who represent the society we exist to defend.