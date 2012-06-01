Guidance
Defence direction and guidance for training and education (JSP 822)
Joint Service Publication 822 provides defence direction and guidance for training and education.
Documents
Details
Joint Service Publication (JSP) 822 is the authoritative policy and guidance on defence training and education. This updated version includes documents previously published in JSP 898.
Published 1 June 2012
Last updated 22 October 2018 + show all updates
Last updated 22 October 2018 + show all updates
- Updated JSP 822: direction and guidance for training and education, part 1 directive.
- Updated JSP 822 Part 2: guidance
- Added updated Direction and guidance for training and education (directive).
- Added updated documents - parts 1 and 2
- Added updated directive document and guidance document.
- Updated JSP 822 to the latest version.
- Updated Part 6 with issue 1.1
- Added Part 6: Defence individual training management information system (TMIS) policy
- First published.