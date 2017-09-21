Regulation
Fuel and gas safety and environmental regulations
Documents designed to be used by staff responsible for managing the storage of fuels, lubricants and gases on Ministry of Defence sites.
These documents contain the regulations, policy and direction on the safety assurance process. They contain guidance on the processes involved and best practice to apply when managing safety and environmental protection in the MOD fuel and gas domain. Also provided are 4 templates to assist users in complying with the Regulations.
These documents replace the Joint Service Publication (JSP) 309.
