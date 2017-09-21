Regulation

Fuel and gas safety and environmental regulations

Defence Safety Authority and Ministry of Defence
Defence Safety Authority regulations
21 September 2017

Documents designed to be used by staff responsible for managing the storage of fuels, lubricants and gases on Ministry of Defence sites.

DSA 02 DLSR: Fuel and gas safety and environmental regulations

PDF, 360KB, 35 pages

DSA 03 DLSR: Fuel and gas safety and environmental regulations: defence code of practice (DCOP)

PDF, 489KB, 36 pages

FGSR fuel and gas safety assurance assessment

MS Word Document, 1.83MB

FGSR example comprehensive fire plan

MS Word Document, 770KB

FGSR example gas emergency escape plan

MS Word Document, 1.09MB

FGSR example unit spillage response plan

MS Word Document, 1.24MB

These documents contain the regulations, policy and direction on the safety assurance process. They contain guidance on the processes involved and best practice to apply when managing safety and environmental protection in the MOD fuel and gas domain. Also provided are 4 templates to assist users in complying with the Regulations.

These documents replace the Joint Service Publication (JSP) 309.

