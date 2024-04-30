Guidance

Defence Land Safety and Environmental Regulations

Regulations used by Defence Land Safety Regulator (DLSR) in the management of safety and environmental aspects of Land Domain activities.

Ministry of Defence and Defence Safety Authority
30 April 2024

Defence Land Safety and Environmental Regulations

DSA - Defence Land Safety and Environmental Regulations

This publication encompasses regulations covering the five DLSR functional areas: Adventurous Training Safety, Fuel and Gas Safety, Land System Safety, Movement and Transport Safety and Regulation and Certification.

The regulations apply to all those employed by Defence (military or civilian) as well as those working on behalf of Defence (for example, contractors). They apply to all Defence activities carried out in any location (UK or overseas).

DLSR regulations supports the MOD regulatory framework and set out what is expected of all personnel who conduct or have responsibility for managing the safety and environmental aspects associated with the conduct of activity in the Land Domain.

DLSR regulations are intended to assist personnel in demonstrating that acceptable levels of safety and environmental protection are being achieved. Compliance with these regulations is mandatory.

The regulations supersede the previously published DSA02 and DSA03 documents for DLSR functional areas: Adventurous Training Safety Regulator, Fuel and Gas Safety Regulator, Land System Safety Regulator and Movement and Transport Safety Regulator.

Published 30 April 2024