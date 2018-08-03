Guidance
MOD policy for Quality (JSP 940)
JSP 940 details the quality policy that shall be applied across MOD organisations for the assurance of acquisition, engineering and logistics support in delivery of defence capability.
Documents
Details
The Joint Service Publication (JSP) 940 is authorised by the Defence Authority for Technical and Quality Assurance, it contains direction and authoritative guidance for Quality to be applied across the Ministry of Defence for the assurance of acquisition, engineering and logistics support in delivery of Defence Capability.
