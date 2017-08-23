Guidance
MOD confidential hotline
The Ministry of Defence has a confidential hotline that you can use to raise concerns about fraud, security threats, damage to the environment, breaches of legal obligations or codes of conduct.
The confidential hotline is the Ministry of Defence’s (MOD’s) central reporting unit. Whether you are an employee, contractor or member of the public you can call us to report concerns about malpractice, wrongdoing or fraud which relates to MOD.
You can call our hotline or send us an email safe in the knowledge everything you tell us will be treated confidentially. We offer professional unbiased support and guidance.
You can use the MOD confidential hotline to raise concerns about:
- fraud
- failure to comply with legal obligations
- damage to the environment
- breaches of the ‘Civil Service Code’
- breaches of the ‘Royal Air Force ethos, core values and standards’, ‘Values and standards of the British Army’ or the ‘Ethos, values and standards of the Naval Service’
The confidential hotline is unable to register complaints about:
- grievances: complaints relating to the treatment of an individual member of staff or a management or organisational decision
- bullying and harassment, discrimination
- complaints where the individual wishes to raise an issue with a minister
- maladministration
- low flying complaints
- complaints relating to the Freedom of Information (FOI), Environmental
- Information Regulations (EIR) and Data Protection Act (DPA)
- common law claims
- Defence Business Services (DBS) complaints
Contact the hotline
The confidential hotline can be contacted by:
Email: confidential-hotline@mod.uk
Telephone: 0800 161 3665
