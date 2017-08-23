The confidential hotline is the Ministry of Defence’s ( MOD ’s) central reporting unit. Whether you are an employee, contractor or member of the public you can call us to report concerns about malpractice, wrongdoing or fraud which relates to MOD .

You can call our hotline or send us an email safe in the knowledge everything you tell us will be treated confidentially. We offer professional unbiased support and guidance.

You can use the MOD confidential hotline to raise concerns about:

fraud

failure to comply with legal obligations

damage to the environment

breaches of the ‘Civil Service Code’

breaches of the ‘Royal Air Force ethos, core values and standards’, ‘Values and standards of the British Army’ or the ‘Ethos, values and standards of the Naval Service’

The confidential hotline is unable to register complaints about:

grievances: complaints relating to the treatment of an individual member of staff or a management or organisational decision

bullying and harassment, discrimination

complaints where the individual wishes to raise an issue with a minister

maladministration

low flying complaints

complaints relating to the Freedom of Information (FOI), Environmental

Information Regulations (EIR) and Data Protection Act (DPA)

common law claims

Defence Business Services (DBS) complaints

The confidential hotline can be contacted by:

Email: confidential-hotline@mod.uk

Telephone: 0800 161 3665

