The Service Complaint Process provides a way of dealing with complaints relating to life in the armed forces.

Ministry of Defence
27 October 2021

PDF, 105KB, 3 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

The Service Complaint Process (the SC Process) provides a way of dealing with complaints relating to life in the armed forces.

As part of wider reforms to the SC Process, this easy-read guide has been developed to provide an accessible short summary of the process and what you can expect from it.

This guidance will be regularly reviewed and updated to reflect future changes as transformation of the process develops. If you would like to find more detailed information, this can be found in JSP 831.

