The Service Complaint Process (the SC Process) provides a way of dealing with complaints relating to life in the armed forces.

As part of wider reforms to the SC Process, this easy-read guide has been developed to provide an accessible short summary of the process and what you can expect from it.

This guidance will be regularly reviewed and updated to reflect future changes as transformation of the process develops. If you would like to find more detailed information, this can be found in JSP 831.