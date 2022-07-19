JSP 769: Zero Tolerance to Sexual Exploitation and Abuse
A guide for all Ministry of Defence service and civilian personnel on preventing and addressing sexual exploitation and abuse.
Documents
Details
JSP 769 directs efforts to prevent and address sexual exploitation or abuse by Service personnel and Civilian employees acting on behalf of Defence, and outlines appropriate assistance and redress that is available to victims. It includes a prohibition on transactional sex at all times when conducting Defence activity outside of the UK.