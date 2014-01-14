Guidance
Manual of service law forms and leaflets
Annexes or appendices of the 'Manual of service law' which is a guide to the legislation on the Armed Forces Act 2006.
Documents
Civilian subject to service discipline form of designation (manual of service law)
Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 3, Annex B PDF, 234KB, 3 pages
Application notice under regulations 3(2), 4(2) and 5(2) (manual of service law)
Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 4, Annex B PDF, 223KB, 2 pages
Commanding officer's determination under regulations 4(2) and 5(2) (manual of service law)
Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 4, Annex C PDF, 225KB, 2 pages
Notice of appeal from judge advocate's order under regulations 8(2) (manual of service law)
Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 4, Annex D PDF, 218KB, 2 pages
Notice of appeal from commanding officer's determination under regulation 8(2) (manual of service law)
Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 4, Annex E PDF, 218KB, 2 pages
Notice of requirement for the hearing of an appeal: commanding officer (manual of service law)
Ref: JSP 803: Volume 1, Chapter 4, Annex F PDF, 221KB, 2 pages
Notice of requirement for the hearing of an appeal: judge advocate (manual of service law)
Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 4, Annex G PDF, 219KB, 2 pages
Application for warrant of arrest (manual of service law)
Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 4, Annex H PDF, 223KB, 3 pages
Notice of rights to suspect (manual of service law)
Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 4, Annex I PDF, 20.9KB, 2 pages
Record of arrest and custody (manual of service law)
Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 5, Annex A PDF, 218KB, 2 pages
Record of arrest under section 67 AFA 06 (manual of service law)
Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 5, Annex A, Appendix 1 PDF, 234KB, 8 pages
Commanding officer’s decsion for custody without charge (manual of service law)
Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 5, Annex A, Appendix 2 PDF, 226KB, 5 pages
Information to assist commanding officer's application for custody after charge (manual of service law)
Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 5, Annex A, Appendix 3 PDF, 218KB, 4 pages
Record of arrest by service police under section 69 AFA 06 (manual of service law)
Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 5, Annex A, Appendix 4 PDF, 236KB, 9 pages
Custody of information for a person held in custody without charge
Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 5, Annex C PDF, 221KB, 3 pages
Delegation of custody powers (manual of service law)
Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 5, Annex D PDF, 213KB, 2 pages
Application for a custody hearing, person arrested and in custody without charge (manual of service law)
Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 5, Annex F PDF, 222KB, 4 pages
Request for a review of service custody after charge (manual of service law)
Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 5, Annex G PDF, 224KB, 4 pages
Representations to the judge advocate about the requirement for a review of custody after chargeby the way of a hearing (manual of service law)
Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 5, Annex H PDF, 222KB, 4 pages
Application for authorisation for keeping an accused in custody after charge (manual of service law)
Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 5, Annex I PDF, 226KB, 4 pages
Summons to witness (manual of service law)
Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 5, Annex J PDF, 228KB, 3 pages
Request for judge advocate to review release conditions (manual of service law)
Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 5, Annex K PDF, 222KB, 3 pages
Charge sheet: summary hearing (manual of service law)
Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 6, Annex H PDF, 227KB, 2 pages
Commanding officer's notice of discontinuance: summary hearing (manual of service law)
Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 6, Annex I PDF, 212KB, 1 page
DSP direction to bring a charge against a service person or a relevant civilian (manual of service law)
Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 6, Annex K PDF, 211KB, 1 page
DSP reference of a case to the commanding officer (manual of service law)
Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 6, Annex L PDF, 209KB, 1 page
DSP direction barring further proceedings (manual of service law)
Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 6, Annex M PDF, 210KB, 1 page
DSP direction barring further proceedings in respect of a charge allocated for court martial or service civilian court trial (manual of service law)
Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 6, Annex N PDF, 211KB, 1 page
DSP notice of discontinuance of proceedings at court martial (manual of service law)
Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 6, Annex O PDF, 210KB, 1 page
DSP notice of discontinuance of proceedings at service civilian court (manual of service law)
Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 6, Annex P PDF, 210KB, 1 page
DSP charge sheet for court martial/service civilian court trial (manual of service law)
Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 6, Annex Q PDF, 214KB, 2 pages
Record of summary hearing (manual of service law)
Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 9, Annex C PDF, 318KB, 9 pages
Procedure where charge is denied (manual of service law)
Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 9, Annex C, Appendix 1 MS Word Document, 220KB
Procedure where charge is admitted (manual of service law)
Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 9, Annex C, Appendix 2 MS Word Document, 190KB
Summary hearing: checksheet of mandatory information provided to the accused/receipt for summary hearing documentation (manual of service law)
Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 9, Annex D PDF, 238KB, 3 pages
Record of activiation hearing (manual of service law)
Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 9, Annex I PDF, 267KB, 6 pages
Election to commence a sentence of detention immediately on date of award of punishment (manual of service law)
Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 9, Annex J PDF, 228KB, 2 pages
Committal order for use at court martial summary hearing, activation hearing, service civilian court or summary appeal court
Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 9, Annex K PDF, 231KB, 3 pages
Fine: request to vary payment (manual of service law)
Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 9, Annex L PDF, 224KB, 2 pages
Request to vary/review service compensation order (manual of service law)
Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 9, Annex M PDF, 229KB, 2 pages
Activation hearing: checksheet of mandatory information provided to the offender (manual of service law)
Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 9, Annex N PDF, 229KB, 2 pages
Initial absence report (manual of service law)
Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 10, Annex B PDF, 215KB, 2 pages
Certificate of absence (manual of service law)
Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 10, Annex C PDF, 223KB, 3 pages
Certificate of arrest by or surrender to civil police (manual of service law)
Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 10, Annex D PDF, 220KB, 2 pages
Certificate of release (manual of service law)
Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 10, Annex E PDF, 238KB, 4 pages
Certificate of transfer to service custody (manual of service law)
Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 10, Annex F PDF, 225KB, 6 pages
Stop certificate of absence (manual of service law)
Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 10, Annex G PDF, 227KB, 2 pages
Confession of desertion (manual of service law)
Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 10, Annex H PDF, 213KB, 2 pages
Service supervision and punishment order review form (manual of service law)
Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 13, Annex D PDF, 210KB, 1 page
Summary hearing review (manual of service law)
Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 15, Annex A PDF, 262KB, 4 pages
Activation hearing review (following a civil conviction in the British Islands) (manual of service law)
Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 15, Annex B PDF, 240KB, 3 pages
Notice of appeal (manual of service law)
Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 15, Annex C PDF, 222KB, 2 pages
Notice of application to extend the period of time for bringing an appeal (manual of service law)
Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 15, Annex D PDF, 228KB, 3 pages
Notice of application for leave to appeal out of time (manual of service law)
Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 15, Annex E PDF, 220KB, 2 pages
Notice of withdrawal of an application for leave to extend time to appeal or leave to appeal out of time (manual of service law)
Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 15, Annex F PDF, 215KB, 1 page
Request for a hearing by applicant requesting leave to extend time to appeal or leave to appeal out of time (manual of service law)
Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 15, Annex G PDF, 213KB, 1 page
Notice of abandonment of appeal (manual of service law)
Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 15, Annex H PDF, 214KB, 1 page
Notice to offender that appeal has been treated as abandoned (manual of service law)
Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 15, Annex I PDF, 207KB, 1 page
Application from a reviewing officer for leave to refer a finding and/or punishment to be considered by the summary appeal court as an appeal (manual of service law)
Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 15, Annex J PDF, 216KB, 2 pages
Notice of withdrawal of an application for leave to refer a case by a RO (manual of service law)
Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 15, Annex K PDF, 210KB, 1 page
Notification from a reviewing officer of a matter relating to a finding and/or punishment to be considered by the summary appeal court (manual of service law)
Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 15, Annex L PDF, 216KB, 3 pages
Order made by a person authorised by the Defence Council in respect of a financial penalty enforcement order (manual of service law)
Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 16, Annex B PDF, 220KB, 3 pages
Declaration of agreement to remain in the regular forces (manual of service law)
Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 18, Annex C PDF, 211KB, 1 page
Election to postpone discharge or transfer to the reserve (manual of service law)
Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 18, Annex D PDF, 208KB, 1 page
Certificate of non-effective service (manual of service law)
Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 19, Annex A PDF, 212KB, 1 page
Oaths and affirmations (manual of service law)
Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 27, Annex B PDF, 212KB, 1 page
Application for leave to adduce evidence through television link (manual of service law)
Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 29, Annex A PDF, 222KB, 3 pages
Application for further preliminary proceedings
Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 29, Annex D PDF, 219KB, 2 pages
Application for preliminary proceedings in chambers (manual of service law)
Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 29, Annex E PDF, 214KB, 3 pages
The court martial: preliminary proceedings plea and case management hearing (PCMH) (manual of service law)
Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 29, Annex F MS Word Document, 397KB
Form of application for a witness summons (manual of service law)
Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 29, Annex G PDF, 227KB, 4 pages
Summons to witness (manual of service law)
Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 29, Annex H PDF, 227KB, 5 pages
Order by judge advocate to permit inspection of bankers’ books (manual of service law)
Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 29, Annex I PDF, 213KB, 1 page
Summons to a bank manager (manual of service law)
Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 29, Annex J PDF, 233KB, 3 pages
Notice of intention to adduce evidence of bad character (manual of service law)
Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 29, Annex K PDF, 218KB, 3 pages
Application to exclude evidence of the defendant/apellent' bad character (manual of service law)
Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 29, Annex L PDF, 222KB, 3 pages
Application for leave to adduce evidence of the bad character of a person other than a defendant/apellant (manual of service law)
Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 29, Annex M PDF, 218KB, 3 pages
Notice of intention to introduce hearsay evidence (manual of service law)
Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 29, Annex N PDF, 229KB, 4 pages
Notice of intention to oppose admission of hearsay evidence (manual of service law)
Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 29, Annex O PDF, 217KB, 3 pages
Information for service courts (manual of service law)
Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 29, Annex R PDF, 271KB, 7 pages
Detail
Certain annexes and appendices of the ‘Manual of service law’ (MSL) have been created as forms, some of which can be completed electronically, or as leaflets or guidance that contains graphics. Where this is the case they are available in this section and will not be found within the relevant MSL chapter, even though they may appear in the index or be referenced in their relevant chapter.
