Manual of service law forms and leaflets

Annexes or appendices of the 'Manual of service law' which is a guide to the legislation on the Armed Forces Act 2006.

Civilian subject to service discipline form of designation (manual of service law)

Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 3, Annex B PDF, 234KB, 3 pages

Application notice under regulations 3(2), 4(2) and 5(2) (manual of service law)

Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 4, Annex B PDF, 223KB, 2 pages

Commanding officer's determination under regulations 4(2) and 5(2) (manual of service law)

Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 4, Annex C PDF, 225KB, 2 pages

Notice of appeal from judge advocate's order under regulations 8(2) (manual of service law)

Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 4, Annex D PDF, 218KB, 2 pages

Notice of appeal from commanding officer's determination under regulation 8(2) (manual of service law)

Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 4, Annex E PDF, 218KB, 2 pages

Notice of requirement for the hearing of an appeal: commanding officer (manual of service law)

Ref: JSP 803: Volume 1, Chapter 4, Annex F PDF, 221KB, 2 pages

Notice of requirement for the hearing of an appeal: judge advocate (manual of service law)

Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 4, Annex G PDF, 219KB, 2 pages

Application for warrant of arrest (manual of service law)

Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 4, Annex H PDF, 223KB, 3 pages

Notice of rights to suspect (manual of service law)

Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 4, Annex I PDF, 20.9KB, 2 pages

Record of arrest and custody (manual of service law)

Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 5, Annex A PDF, 218KB, 2 pages

Record of arrest under section 67 AFA 06 (manual of service law)

Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 5, Annex A, Appendix 1 PDF, 234KB, 8 pages

Commanding officer’s decsion for custody without charge (manual of service law)

Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 5, Annex A, Appendix 2 PDF, 226KB, 5 pages

Information to assist commanding officer's application for custody after charge (manual of service law)

Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 5, Annex A, Appendix 3 PDF, 218KB, 4 pages

Record of arrest by service police under section 69 AFA 06 (manual of service law)

Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 5, Annex A, Appendix 4 PDF, 236KB, 9 pages

Custody of information for a person held in custody without charge

Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 5, Annex C PDF, 221KB, 3 pages

Delegation of custody powers (manual of service law)

Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 5, Annex D PDF, 213KB, 2 pages

Application for a custody hearing, person arrested and in custody without charge (manual of service law)

Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 5, Annex F PDF, 222KB, 4 pages

Request for a review of service custody after charge (manual of service law)

Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 5, Annex G PDF, 224KB, 4 pages

Representations to the judge advocate about the requirement for a review of custody after chargeby the way of a hearing (manual of service law)

Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 5, Annex H PDF, 222KB, 4 pages

Application for authorisation for keeping an accused in custody after charge (manual of service law)

Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 5, Annex I PDF, 226KB, 4 pages

Summons to witness (manual of service law)

Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 5, Annex J PDF, 228KB, 3 pages

Request for judge advocate to review release conditions (manual of service law)

Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 5, Annex K PDF, 222KB, 3 pages

Charge sheet: summary hearing (manual of service law)

Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 6, Annex H PDF, 227KB, 2 pages

Commanding officer's notice of discontinuance: summary hearing (manual of service law)

Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 6, Annex I PDF, 212KB, 1 page

DSP direction to bring a charge against a service person or a relevant civilian (manual of service law)

Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 6, Annex K PDF, 211KB, 1 page

DSP reference of a case to the commanding officer (manual of service law)

Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 6, Annex L PDF, 209KB, 1 page

DSP direction barring further proceedings (manual of service law)

Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 6, Annex M PDF, 210KB, 1 page

DSP direction barring further proceedings in respect of a charge allocated for court martial or service civilian court trial (manual of service law)

Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 6, Annex N PDF, 211KB, 1 page

DSP notice of discontinuance of proceedings at court martial (manual of service law)

Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 6, Annex O PDF, 210KB, 1 page

DSP notice of discontinuance of proceedings at service civilian court (manual of service law)

Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 6, Annex P PDF, 210KB, 1 page

DSP charge sheet for court martial/service civilian court trial (manual of service law)

Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 6, Annex Q PDF, 214KB, 2 pages

Record of summary hearing (manual of service law)

Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 9, Annex C PDF, 318KB, 9 pages

Procedure where charge is denied (manual of service law)

Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 9, Annex C, Appendix 1 MS Word Document, 220KB

Procedure where charge is admitted (manual of service law)

Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 9, Annex C, Appendix 2 MS Word Document, 190KB

Summary hearing: checksheet of mandatory information provided to the accused/receipt for summary hearing documentation (manual of service law)

Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 9, Annex D PDF, 238KB, 3 pages

Record of activiation hearing (manual of service law)

Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 9, Annex I PDF, 267KB, 6 pages

Election to commence a sentence of detention immediately on date of award of punishment (manual of service law)

Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 9, Annex J PDF, 228KB, 2 pages

Committal order for use at court martial summary hearing, activation hearing, service civilian court or summary appeal court

Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 9, Annex K PDF, 231KB, 3 pages

Fine: request to vary payment (manual of service law)

Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 9, Annex L PDF, 224KB, 2 pages

Request to vary/review service compensation order (manual of service law)

Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 9, Annex M PDF, 229KB, 2 pages

Activation hearing: checksheet of mandatory information provided to the offender (manual of service law)

Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 9, Annex N PDF, 229KB, 2 pages

Initial absence report (manual of service law)

Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 10, Annex B PDF, 215KB, 2 pages

Certificate of absence (manual of service law)

Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 10, Annex C PDF, 223KB, 3 pages

Certificate of arrest by or surrender to civil police (manual of service law)

Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 10, Annex D PDF, 220KB, 2 pages

Certificate of release (manual of service law)

Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 10, Annex E PDF, 238KB, 4 pages

Certificate of transfer to service custody (manual of service law)

Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 10, Annex F PDF, 225KB, 6 pages

Stop certificate of absence (manual of service law)

Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 10, Annex G PDF, 227KB, 2 pages

Confession of desertion (manual of service law)

Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 10, Annex H PDF, 213KB, 2 pages

Service supervision and punishment order review form (manual of service law)

Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 13, Annex D PDF, 210KB, 1 page

Summary hearing review (manual of service law)

Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 15, Annex A PDF, 262KB, 4 pages

Activation hearing review (following a civil conviction in the British Islands) (manual of service law)

Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 15, Annex B PDF, 240KB, 3 pages

Notice of appeal (manual of service law)

Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 15, Annex C PDF, 222KB, 2 pages

Notice of application to extend the period of time for bringing an appeal (manual of service law)

Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 15, Annex D PDF, 228KB, 3 pages

Notice of application for leave to appeal out of time (manual of service law)

Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 15, Annex E PDF, 220KB, 2 pages

Notice of withdrawal of an application for leave to extend time to appeal or leave to appeal out of time (manual of service law)

Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 15, Annex F PDF, 215KB, 1 page

Request for a hearing by applicant requesting leave to extend time to appeal or leave to appeal out of time (manual of service law)

Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 15, Annex G PDF, 213KB, 1 page

Notice of abandonment of appeal (manual of service law)

Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 15, Annex H PDF, 214KB, 1 page

Notice to offender that appeal has been treated as abandoned (manual of service law)

Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 15, Annex I PDF, 207KB, 1 page

Application from a reviewing officer for leave to refer a finding and/or punishment to be considered by the summary appeal court as an appeal (manual of service law)

Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 15, Annex J PDF, 216KB, 2 pages

Notice of withdrawal of an application for leave to refer a case by a RO (manual of service law)

Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 15, Annex K PDF, 210KB, 1 page

Notification from a reviewing officer of a matter relating to a finding and/or punishment to be considered by the summary appeal court (manual of service law)

Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 15, Annex L PDF, 216KB, 3 pages

Order made by a person authorised by the Defence Council in respect of a financial penalty enforcement order (manual of service law)

Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 16, Annex B PDF, 220KB, 3 pages

Declaration of agreement to remain in the regular forces (manual of service law)

Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 18, Annex C PDF, 211KB, 1 page

Election to postpone discharge or transfer to the reserve (manual of service law)

Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 18, Annex D PDF, 208KB, 1 page

Certificate of non-effective service (manual of service law)

Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 19, Annex A PDF, 212KB, 1 page

Oaths and affirmations (manual of service law)

Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 27, Annex B PDF, 212KB, 1 page

Application for leave to adduce evidence through television link (manual of service law)

Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 29, Annex A PDF, 222KB, 3 pages

Application for further preliminary proceedings

Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 29, Annex D PDF, 219KB, 2 pages

Application for preliminary proceedings in chambers (manual of service law)

Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 29, Annex E PDF, 214KB, 3 pages

The court martial: preliminary proceedings plea and case management hearing (PCMH) (manual of service law)

Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 29, Annex F MS Word Document, 397KB

Form of application for a witness summons (manual of service law)

Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 29, Annex G PDF, 227KB, 4 pages

Summons to witness (manual of service law)

Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 29, Annex H PDF, 227KB, 5 pages

Order by judge advocate to permit inspection of bankers’ books (manual of service law)

Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 29, Annex I PDF, 213KB, 1 page

Summons to a bank manager (manual of service law)

Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 29, Annex J PDF, 233KB, 3 pages

Notice of intention to adduce evidence of bad character (manual of service law)

Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 29, Annex K PDF, 218KB, 3 pages

Application to exclude evidence of the defendant/apellent' bad character (manual of service law)

Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 29, Annex L PDF, 222KB, 3 pages

Application for leave to adduce evidence of the bad character of a person other than a defendant/apellant (manual of service law)

Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 29, Annex M PDF, 218KB, 3 pages

Notice of intention to introduce hearsay evidence (manual of service law)

Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 29, Annex N PDF, 229KB, 4 pages

Notice of intention to oppose admission of hearsay evidence (manual of service law)

Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 29, Annex O PDF, 217KB, 3 pages

Information for service courts (manual of service law)

Ref: JSP 830: Volume 1, Chapter 29, Annex R PDF, 271KB, 7 pages

Certain annexes and appendices of the ‘Manual of service law’ (MSL) have been created as forms, some of which can be completed electronically, or as leaflets or guidance that contains graphics. Where this is the case they are available in this section and will not be found within the relevant MSL chapter, even though they may appear in the index or be referenced in their relevant chapter.

