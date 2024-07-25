Service Inquiry into the fatal collapse of a service person while undertaking a run in Sennelager, Germany, on 16 January 2023
The Service Inquiry report into the fatal collapse of a service person while undertaking a run in Sennelager, Germany, on 16 January 2023.
The final report has been published to inform the military Chain of Command and the public of the findings of the inquiry and its recommendations to improve defence safety.