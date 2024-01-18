Investigation into the death of a Royal Air Force (RAF) service person in a motorcycle accident at Cadwell Park race circuit on Friday 27 May 2022
Documents
Details
A Service Inquiry has been completed into the death of a RAF service person in a motorcycle accident at Cadwell Park race circuit on Friday 27 May 2022.
The final report has been published to inform the military Chain of Command and the public of the findings of the inquiry and its recommendations to improve defence safety.