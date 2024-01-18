Corporate report

Investigation into the death of a Royal Air Force (RAF) service person in a motorcycle accident at Cadwell Park race circuit on Friday 27 May 2022

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
18 January 2024

Documents

PDF, 15 MB, 136 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

A Service Inquiry has been completed into the death of a RAF service person in a motorcycle accident at Cadwell Park race circuit on Friday 27 May 2022.

The final report has been published to inform the military Chain of Command and the public of the findings of the inquiry and its recommendations to improve defence safety.

Published 18 January 2024

