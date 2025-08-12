Corporate report

Service Inquiry to investigate the circumstances surrounding alleged unacceptable behaviour by UK Service Personnel in Kenya in contravention of MoD and Army policy on Sexual Exploitation and Abuse

The Service Inquiry to investigate the circumstances surrounding alleged unacceptable behaviour by UK Service Personnel in Kenya in contravention of MoD and Army policy on Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (SEA).

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
12 August 2025

Documents

Service Inquiry to investigate the circumstances surrounding alleged unacceptable behaviour by UK Service Personnel in Kenya in contravention of MoD and Army policy on Sexual Exploitation and Abuse

PDF, 873 KB, 82 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

A Service Inquiry has been completed into the circumstances surrounding alleged unacceptable behaviour by UK Service Personnel in Kenya in contravention of MoD and Army policy on Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (SEA).

Updates to this page

Published 12 August 2025

Sign up for emails or print this page

Related content