Service Inquiry into the death of a service person on 24 November 2022 following completion of a loaded march at Catterick
Service Inquiry into the death of a service person on 24 November 2022 following completion of a loaded march at Catterick.
Documents
Details
A Service Inquiry has been completed into the death of a service person on 24 November 2022 following completion of a loaded march at Catterick.
The final report has been published to inform the military Chain of Command and the public of the findings of the inquiry and its recommendations to improve defence safety.