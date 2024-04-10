Corporate report

Service Inquiry into the death of a service person on 24 November 2022 following completion of a loaded march at Catterick

From: Ministry of Defence

Published 10 April 2024

Service Inquiry into the death of a service person on 24 November 2022 following completion of a loaded march at Catterick.

Ministry of Defence
10 April 2024

Service Inquiry into the death of a service person on 24 November 2022 following completion of a loaded march at Catterick

PDF, 10.3 MB, 104 pages

A Service Inquiry has been completed into the death of a service person on 24 November 2022 following completion of a loaded march at Catterick.

The final report has been published to inform the military Chain of Command and the public of the findings of the inquiry and its recommendations to improve defence safety.

