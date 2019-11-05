Corporate report

Service Inquiry into the death of a soldier from a gunshot wound at Camp Taji, Iraq on 2 January 2017

Published 5 November 2019
From:
Ministry of Defence and Defence Safety Authority

Documents

Details

A Service Inquiry report has been completed following the death of a soldier from a gunshot wound at Camp Taji, Iraq on 2 January 2017. The final report has been published to inform the military Chain of Command and the public of the findings of the inquiry and its recommendations to improve defence safety.

