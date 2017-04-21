Service Inquiry report into the deaths of 3 soldiers in the Brecon Beacons, Wales, in July 2013

A Service Inquiry ( SI ) has been carried out into the deaths of 3 soldiers in July 2013. The releasable extracts of the final report have been published to inform the public of the findings of the inquiry and its recommendations to improve defence safety.

Errors during the accessing of medical records for LCpl Roberts led the panel to inappropriate conclusions as they were based on incorrect information. This was brought to the attention of the panel when the initial version of this report was made available to Mr and Mrs Roberts. As a result, the report has been amended. The only amendment made to the releasable elements of the SI , concerning LCpl Roberts lead-in training attendance, is highlighted at Part 1.6 (para 1.6.9) of the report. The amendments made to the SI have not altered any recommendation or causal factor. DG DSA apologises unreservedly for any distress caused to the family due to these errors.