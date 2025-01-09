Corporate report

Service Inquiry into the death of a service person following completion of a military exercise at Driffield Fieldcraft Training Area on 21 September 2023

The Service Inquiry report into the death of a service person following completion of a military exercise at Driffield Fieldcraft Training Area on 21 September 2023.

Ministry of Defence
9 January 2025

Service Inquiry into the Death of a service person following completion of a military exercise at Driffield Fieldcraft Training Area on 21 September 2023

PDF, 13.2 MB, 74 pages

A Service Inquiry has been completed into the death of a service person following completion of a military exercise at Driffield Fieldcraft Training Area on 21 September 2023.

The final report has been published to inform the military Chain of Command and the public of the findings of the inquiry and its recommendations to improve defence safety.

Published 9 January 2025

