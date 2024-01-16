Service Inquiry into the death of a service person in an accident with a Warrior armoured vehicle on Salisbury Plain Training Area on 21 June 2022
Service Inquiry report into the death of a service person in an accident with a Warrior armoured vehicle on Salisbury Plain Training Area on 21 June 2022.
A Service Inquiry has been completed into the death of a service person in an accident with a Warrior armoured vehicle on Salisbury Plain Training Area on 21 June 2022.
The final report has been published to inform the military Chain of Command and the public of the findings of the inquiry and its recommendations to improve defence safety.