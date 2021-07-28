Corporate report

Non-Statutory Inquiry (NSI) report following a fatality during the Basic Sea Safety Course at Horsea Island, Portsmouth on 18 October 2019

Non-Statutory Inquiry (NSI) report following a fatality during the Sea Survival Module phase of a Basic Sea Safety Course at Horsea Island, Portsmouth on 18 October 2019.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
28 July 2021

Documents

Non-Statutory Inquiry Report following a fatality during the Basic Sea Safety Course at Horsea Island, Portsmouth on 18 October 2019

PDF, 26.1MB, 99 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

The final report has been published to inform the military Chain of Command, civilian stakeholders and the public of the findings of the inquiry and its recommendations to improve defence safety.

Published 28 July 2021

Related content

Brexit

Check what you need to do