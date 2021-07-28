Non-Statutory Inquiry (NSI) report following a fatality during the Basic Sea Safety Course at Horsea Island, Portsmouth on 18 October 2019
Non-Statutory Inquiry (NSI) report following a fatality during the Sea Survival Module phase of a Basic Sea Safety Course at Horsea Island, Portsmouth on 18 October 2019.
The final report has been published to inform the military Chain of Command, civilian stakeholders and the public of the findings of the inquiry and its recommendations to improve defence safety.
