Corporate report
Service Inquiry into the death of a soldier in a Road Traffic Accident at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq on 31st January 2018
Service Inquiry into the death of a soldier in a Road Traffic Accident at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq on 31st January 2018
Documents
Details
A Service Inquiry report has been completed following the death of a soldier in a Road Traffic Accident at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq on 31st January 2018. The final report has been published to inform the military Chain of Command and the public of the findings of the inquiry and its recommendations to improve defence safety.