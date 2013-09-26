Guidance
Heat illness and cold injury: prevention and management (JSP 539)
- Ministry of Defence
- Joint Service Publication (JSP)
- 26 September 2013
- 2 May 2017, see all updates
JSP 539 policy for the prevention of heat illness and cold injury in the UK armed forces and on the initial medical management of casualties.
Heat illness and cold injury: prevention and management part 1: directive
Ref: JSP 539 Part 1 version 3.0 May 2017 PDF, 268KB
Heat illness and cold injury: prevention and management part 2: guidance
Ref: JSP 539 Part 2 Version 3.0 May 2017 PDF, 1.2MB
Joint Service Publication 539 is the policy for the prevention of climatic injuries in the armed forces for activities including training, exercises and operations.
It also contains guidance on the initial medical management and treatment of climatic casualties, including medical grading at Primary Health Care (PHC) level.
Published: 26 September 2013
Updated: 2 May 2017
