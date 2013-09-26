  1. Home

Heat illness and cold injury: prevention and management (JSP 539)

Ministry of Defence
Joint Service Publication (JSP)
26 September 2013
2 May 2017, see all updates

JSP 539 policy for the prevention of heat illness and cold injury in the UK armed forces and on the initial medical management of casualties.

Heat illness and cold injury: prevention and management part 1: directive

Ref: JSP 539 Part 1 version 3.0 May 2017 PDF, 268KB

Heat illness and cold injury: prevention and management part 2: guidance

Ref: JSP 539 Part 2 Version 3.0 May 2017 PDF, 1.2MB

Joint Service Publication 539 is the policy for the prevention of climatic injuries in the armed forces for activities including training, exercises and operations.

It also contains guidance on the initial medical management and treatment of climatic casualties, including medical grading at Primary Health Care (PHC) level.

Published: 26 September 2013

Updated: 2 May 2017

