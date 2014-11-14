Regulation
Notice of proposed amendments (NPA) reference table
The Military Aviation Authority (MAA) NPA table provides information of proposed changes in regulations and release date.
Document
Detail
If consultation is to be undertaken on an amendment to the regulations or the implementation of new regulation, the MAA will issue an NPA. The NPA will explain the rationale behind the amendment, the possible impact on the regulated community (developed into an impact assessment (IA)) and set the deadline for comment/feedback; feedback is important to further develop the IA.
- Published:
- Updated:
+ full page history