Contact the Ministry of Defence

Use this form to send a general enquiry to the Ministry of Defence (MOD).

Do not use this form for media enquiries, to submit a Freedom of Information (FOI) request, or to request a copy of your personal data. The ‘Contact MOD’ section of the Ministry of Defence homepage details the steps to follow for these enquiries.

Before you start

Check that the MOD is the relevant department for your enquiry: read more about what we do.

If your message is not related to one of these areas, you should send it directly to the relevant department, agency or public body.

Please read the ‘Proof of identity’ section below to understand whether any additional documentation is needed for enquiries involving sensitive personal data. If your message relates solely to policy matters or asks a general question, identity documents are not required.

If your enquiry relates to your prior Service, salary, pensions, claims or other similar cases, please provide information to help us investigate your case fully, e.g. your date of birth, service/staff number, National Insurance number, relevant application numbers or reference numbers from previous correspondence.

Submit your enquiry

To submit your enquiry, please complete the online form below.

Start now

Please note that we may not respond if your query:

contains offensive language

has already been answered in a previous reply to you

is illegible or cannot be understood

is in a language other than English or Welsh

is selling or promoting a product

is simply to pass on information

We aim to respond to correspondence within 20 working days when a response is required (although a response may take longer during busier periods or for complex cases).

Proof of identity

If you require a response likely to involve the disclosure of your personal data you will need to verify your identity. Failure to provide proof of ID may mean we cannot provide a full detailed response to your enquiry. Cases requiring such proof will include those involving:

medical or health information

financial information (including salary, pensions or allowances)

disciplinary issues or personnel-related complaints

any other special category personal data

We accept clear photographs or scans of any of the following as proof of identity:

a copy of a photocard driver’s licence showing signature and current address

a copy of a current passport (showing photo and signature) or MOD-issued HM Forces Veteran Card, plus a copy of a domestic utility bill or official correspondence confirming current home address (dated within the last 3 months)

Enquiries on behalf of others

Enquiries regarding another person (e.g. a family member, friend or colleague) which may require the disclosure of their personal information should be submitted directly by the individual concerned.

If you are helping someone else with an enquiry or writing on their behalf, you should provide a photograph/scan of a signed and dated document authorising you to act for them, plus proof of both your ID and theirs as detailed above.

A template consent form can be downloaded here:

MOD contact form: third party authority ( PDF , 96.6 KB, 1 page)

If you wish to submit your enquiry via the internet you must use our online contact form above, we no longer accept general enquiries via email.

You can also submit your enquiry by post to: