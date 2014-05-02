Statistics at MOD

Publications since May 2010 can be accessed from these pages, as well as accompanying datasets, our calendar of upcoming releases, pre-release access lists and other information.

Access MOD statistics

see our statistics by topic

see our archived statistics in the UK Government Web Archive

Our consultations

From 29 July 2013 all open consultations relating to defence statistics will be published on GOV.UK. See MOD consultations

Consultations that were closed prior to 29 July 2013 are available in the UK Government Web Archive.

Calendar of upcoming statistical releases

This calendar details the Official and National statistical releases of the MOD for 12 months ahead and changes to announced release dates. The timetable will be regularly updated as new releases are announced or when release dates are revised. All releases will be published on this website at 9:30am on the day of release, which will normally be a Thursday.

