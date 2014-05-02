Statistics at MOD
The Ministry of Defence publishes National and Official Statistics on a range of defence related topics.
Publications since May 2010 can be accessed from these pages, as well as accompanying datasets, our calendar of upcoming releases, pre-release access lists and other information.
Access MOD statistics
- see our statistics by topic
- see our archived statistics in the UK Government Web Archive
Our consultations
From 29 July 2013 all open consultations relating to defence statistics will be published on GOV.UK. See MOD consultations
Consultations that were closed prior to 29 July 2013 are available in the UK Government Web Archive.
Calendar of upcoming statistical releases
This calendar details the Official and National statistical releases of the MOD for 12 months ahead and changes to announced release dates. The timetable will be regularly updated as new releases are announced or when release dates are revised. All releases will be published on this website at 9:30am on the day of release, which will normally be a Thursday.
General enquiries
In writing:
Defence Statistics (WDS)
MOD Main Building,
Floor 3 Zone M,
Whitehall,
London,
SW1A 2HB
By email: analysis-publications@mod.gov.uk
By telephone: 0306 79 84458
Financial and economic statistics contacts
Defence Expenditure Analysis:
Email: analysis-expenditure-pq-foi@mod.gov.uk
Telephone: 030 679 34529
Price Indices:
Email: analysis-econ-pi-contracts@mod.gov.uk
Telephone: 030 679 31288
Personnel statistics contacts
Naval service manpower:
Email: analysis-navy@mod.gov.uk
Telephone: 02392 628738
Army manpower:
Email: analysis-army@mod.gov.uk
Telephone: 01264 886178
RAF manpower:
Email: analysis-air@mod.gov.uk
Telephone: 01494 496822
Tri-service manpower:
Email: analysis-tri-Service@mod.gov.uk
Telephone: 020 7807 8896
Civilian manpower:
Email: defstrat-stat-civenquiries@mod.gov.uk
Telephone: 020 7218 1359
Health statistics contacts
Email: analysis-health-pq-foi@mod.gov.uk
Telephone: 030 679 84423
Other statistics contacts
Surveys:
Email: analysis-surveys-enquiries@mod.gov.uk
Telephone: 020 7218 5888
Equipment and all other publications:
Email: analysis-publications@mod.gov.uk
Telephone: 0306 79 84458
Freedom of Information requests
If you require information which is not available within this or other available publications, you may wish to submit a Request for Information under the Freedom of Information Act 2000. See guidance on how to make an FOI request.
You can also search for information released previously in MOD’s FOI responses.
UK Statistics Authority assessments
The UK Statistics Authority has assessed MOD’s National Statistics publications, including:
- UK defence statistics compendium (report 210)
- defence health publications (report 197)
- defence personnel publications (report 186)
- defence inflation (report 179)
- Armed forces continuous attitude survey (report 162)
- search and rescue callouts (report 155)
The assessment reports can all be found on the UKSA’s assessment reports page.