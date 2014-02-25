Defence Statistics and Defence Economics: confidentiality policy

Guidance
MOD statistics: policies
Guidance relating to Ministry of Defence statistics.
Detail
This guidance covers the following areas relating to defence statistics:
- confidentiality policy
- complaints policy
- disclosure and confidentiality
- quality guidelines
- revisions and corrections policy
- disclosure control and rounding policy
- statement of administrative data sources
- user engagement policy
- statement of compliance with the code of practice for official statistics
- statement of compliance with pre-release access to Statistics Order 2008