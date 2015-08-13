Collection
UK armed forces monthly service personnel statistics: index
This is a quarterly publication containing UK service personnel statistics on strengths, requirements, intake, applications and outflow.
Following a public consultation on changes to the MOD’s personnel statistics, the frequency of this publication will reduce from monthly to quarterly following the release of the 1 October 2017 edition in November 2017.
Upcoming release dates for this publication are available here.
Further historic statistics can be found in our previous publications:
- Reserves and cadets strengths
- Monthly personnel report
- Quarterly personnel report
- Annual personnel report
- Tri-service personnel bulletin.
UK armed forces monthly service personnel statistics: 2017
- National Statistics
UK armed forces monthly service personnel statistics: 2016
- National Statistics
UK armed forces monthly service personnel statistics: 2015
- National Statistics
UK armed forces personnel statistics: supplementary documents
- Guidance
UK armed forces personnel statistics: background quality reports
- Official Statistics
Published: 13 August 2015
Updated: 30 October 2017
- Update on frequency of publication following a public consultation.
- Added information on frequency of publication following a public consultation.
- Added link to public consultation.
- Added UK armed forces monthly service personnel statistics: 2017
- Added information about a public consultation.
- Added 2016 monthly statistics page.
- First published.
