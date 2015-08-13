Collection

UK armed forces monthly service personnel statistics: index

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published:
13 August 2015
Last updated:
30 October 2017, see all updates

This is a quarterly publication containing UK service personnel statistics on strengths, requirements, intake, applications and outflow.

Following a public consultation on changes to the MOD’s personnel statistics, the frequency of this publication will reduce from monthly to quarterly following the release of the 1 October 2017 edition in November 2017.

Upcoming release dates for this publication are available here.

Further historic statistics can be found in our previous publications:

Editions

  1. UK armed forces monthly service personnel statistics: 2017

    • National Statistics

  2. UK armed forces monthly service personnel statistics: 2016

    • National Statistics

  3. UK armed forces monthly service personnel statistics: 2015

    • National Statistics

  4. UK armed forces personnel statistics: supplementary documents

    • Guidance

  5. UK armed forces personnel statistics: background quality reports

    • Official Statistics
Contents

Document information

Published: 13 August 2015

Updated: 30 October 2017

+ full page history

  1. Update on frequency of publication following a public consultation.
  2. Added information on frequency of publication following a public consultation.
  3. Added link to public consultation.
  4. Added UK armed forces monthly service personnel statistics: 2017
  5. Added information about a public consultation.
  6. Added 2016 monthly statistics page.
  7. First published.

From: Ministry of Defence