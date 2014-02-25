Collection
Strength of the UK reserve forces: index
Annual statistics on the strength of UK reserve forces, including regular and volunteer reserves.
Reserve statistics previously published in the UK reserve forces and cadets strength report can now be found in the UK armed forces monthly service personnel statistics.
Cadet statistics previously published in the UK reserve forces and cadets strength report can now be found in the MOD sponsored cadet forces statistics: index.
Editions
UK reserve forces and cadets strengths: 2015
- National Statistics
UK reserve forces and cadets strengths: 2014
- National Statistics
UK reserve forces and cadets strengths: 2013
- National Statistics
UK reserve forces and MOD sponsored cadet forces strengths: 2012
- National Statistics
UK reserve forces and MOD sponsored cadet forces strengths: 2011
- National Statistics
UK reserve forces strengths: 2010
- National Statistics
UK reserve forces and MOD sponsored cadets strengths: background quality report
- Official Statistics
