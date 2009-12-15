MOD statistics pre-release access list: 13 January 2017

Official Statistics
MOD statistics pre-release access list
The individuals who have 24 hour pre-release access to Ministry of Defence's key national and official statistics publications.
MOD statistics pre-release access list: 22 July 2016
Defence statistics pre-release access list: 1 July 2016
Detail
This is a list of the individuals who currently have pre-release access to MOD’s key national and official statistics. The list includes the titles of the documents which those individuals currently have pre-release access to. This document will be updated as lists are revised, or pre-release access is removed altogether. Publications not included in the lists do not have pre-release access.
Previous pre-release lists can be found in the UK Government Web Archive.