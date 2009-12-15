Official Statistics

MOD statistics pre-release access list

The individuals who have 24 hour pre-release access to Ministry of Defence's key national and official statistics publications.

MOD statistics pre-release access list: 13 January 2017

PDF, 289KB

MOD statistics pre-release access list: 2 December 2016

PDF, 120KB

MOD statistics pre-release access list: 25 November 2016

PDF, 289KB

MOD statistics pre-release access list: 18 November 2016

PDF, 289KB

MOD statistics pre-release access list: 11 November 2016

PDF, 296KB

MOD statistics pre-release access list: 4 November 2016

PDF, 120KB

MOD statistics pre-release access list: 21 October 2016

PDF, 121KB

MOD statistics pre-release access list: 14 October 2016

PDF, 120KB

MOD statistics pre-release access list: 12 October 2016

PDF, 133KB

MOD statistics pre-release access list: 16 September 2016

PDF, 119KB

MOD statistics pre-release access list: 9 September 2016

PDF, 119KB

MOD statistics pre-release access list: 6 September 2016

PDF, 120KB

MOD statistics pre-release access list: 2 September 2016

PDF, 119KB

MOD statistics pre-release access list: 19 August 2016

PDF, 120KB

MOD statistics pre-release access list: 5 August 2016

PDF, 130KB

MOD statistics pre-release access list: 22 July 2016

PDF, 133KB, 20 pages

Defence statistics pre-release access list: 19 July 2016

PDF, 129KB

Defence statistics pre-release access list: 8 July 2016

PDF, 114KB

Defence statistics pre-release access list: 1 July 2016

PDF, 112KB, 18 pages

Defence statistics pre-release access list: 24 June 2016

PDF, 113KB

Defence statistics pre-release access list: 17 June 2016

PDF, 107KB

Defence statistics pre-release access list: 10 June 2016

PDF, 96.7KB

Defence statistics pre-release access list: 3 June 2016

PDF, 95.1KB

Defence statistics pre-release access list: 27 May 2016

PDF, 95.8KB

Defence statistics pre-release access list: 20 May 2016

PDF, 107KB

Defence statistics pre-release access list: 13 May 2016

PDF, 93.7KB

Defence statistics pre-release access list: 6 May 2016

PDF, 94.9KB

Defence statistics pre-release access list: 29 April 2016

PDF, 90KB

Defence statistics pre-release access list: 19 April 2016

PDF, 94.1KB

Defence statistics pre-release access list: 8 April 2016

PDF, 95.3KB

Defence statistics pre-release access list: 4 April 2016

PDF, 97.1KB

Defence statistics pre-release access list: 24 March 2016

PDF, 95.2KB

Defence statistics pre-release access list: 11 March 2016

PDF, 91.2KB

Defence statistics pre-release access list: 4 March 2016

PDF, 92KB

Defence statistics pre-release access list: 19 February 2016

PDF, 93.4KB

Defence statistics pre-release access list: 11 February 2016

PDF, 89.8KB

Defence statistics pre-release access list: 5 February 2016

PDF, 88.7KB

Defence statistics pre-release access list: 22 January 2016

PDF, 99.8KB

Defence statistics pre-release access list: 15 January 2016

PDF, 88.7KB

This is a list of the individuals who currently have pre-release access to MOD’s key national and official statistics. The list includes the titles of the documents which those individuals currently have pre-release access to. This document will be updated as lists are revised, or pre-release access is removed altogether. Publications not included in the lists do not have pre-release access.

Previous pre-release lists can be found in the UK Government Web Archive.

