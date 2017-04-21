Consultation outcome

Changes to Ministry of Defence (MOD) personnel statistics

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published:
21 April 2017
Last updated:
14 September 2017, see all updates
This consultation has concluded

Download the full outcome

Consultation outcome on the changes to Ministry of Defence (MOD) personnel statistics

PDF, 16.5KB

Detail of outcome

The outcome of this consultation is available in the document above.

Original consultation

Summary

Consultation seeking feedback on proposed reduced frequency and cessation of some Ministry of Defence (MOD) personnel statistics.

This consultation ran from
to

Consultation description

The Ministry of Defence (MOD) publishes a wide range of personnel statistics. The main purpose of these statistics is to measure the performance of the MOD against government and Parliament targets, and also to inform general debate in government, Parliament and the wider public. Our mission is to produce high quality statistics, analysis and advice to help the United Kingdom make better decisions.

Following an internal review of content we are seeking further user views on proposals for the cessation or reduced frequency of some of these statistics. Further details on the proposed changes and process can be found in the consultation document.

Ways to respond

If you have any comments on the proposed changes please contact us:

By email: defstrat-stat-tri-enquiries@mod.uk

By post:

Defence Statistics (Tri-Service)
Ministry of Defence
Main Building
Floor 3, Zone M
Whitehall
London
SW1A 2HB

When sending your comments please include contact details (your name plus either email address, postal address or telephone number) so that we can follow up if clarification is needed.

Documents

Consultation document

PDF, 50.8KB

Document information

Published: 21 April 2017

Updated: 14 September 2017

+ full page history

  1. Added consultation response.
  2. First published.

From: Ministry of Defence