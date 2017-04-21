Changes to Ministry of Defence (MOD) personnel statistics

The Ministry of Defence ( MOD ) publishes a wide range of personnel statistics. The main purpose of these statistics is to measure the performance of the MOD against government and Parliament targets, and also to inform general debate in government, Parliament and the wider public. Our mission is to produce high quality statistics, analysis and advice to help the United Kingdom make better decisions.

Following an internal review of content we are seeking further user views on proposals for the cessation or reduced frequency of some of these statistics. Further details on the proposed changes and process can be found in the consultation document.

Ways to respond

If you have any comments on the proposed changes please contact us:

By email: defstrat-stat-tri-enquiries@mod.uk

By post:

Defence Statistics (Tri-Service)

Ministry of Defence

Main Building

Floor 3, Zone M

Whitehall

London

SW1A 2HB



When sending your comments please include contact details (your name plus either email address, postal address or telephone number) so that we can follow up if clarification is needed.