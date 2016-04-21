The purpose of a background quality report is to inform users of the statistics about the quality of the data used to produce the publication and any statistics derived from that data.

This monthly statistical release provides summary statistics on applications and payments made under the Forces Help to Buy ( FHTB ) Scheme. FHTB is an advance of salary scheme which was introduced in April 2014 and allows regular armed forces personnel to borrow money in order to buy their first home or move to a new location.