  1. Home

Official Statistics

Forces Help to Buy Scheme monthly statistics: background quality report

From:
Ministry of Defence
Part of:
Forces Help to Buy Scheme monthly statistics and Defence statistics background quality reports: index
First published:
21 April 2016
Last updated:
27 April 2017, see all updates

Statistics on the number of applications and payments made under the Forces Help to Buy (FHTB) Scheme since its launch in April 2014.

Documents

Background quality report: Forces Help to Buy Scheme (updated 24 April 2017)

PDF, 31.5KB

Background quality report: Forces Help to Buy Scheme (updated 24 October 2016)

PDF, 29.6KB

Background quality report: Forces Help to Buy Scheme (updated 21 April 2016)

PDF, 25.6KB

Details

The purpose of a background quality report is to inform users of the statistics about the quality of the data used to produce the publication and any statistics derived from that data.

This monthly statistical release provides summary statistics on applications and payments made under the Forces Help to Buy (FHTB) Scheme. FHTB is an advance of salary scheme which was introduced in April 2014 and allows regular armed forces personnel to borrow money in order to buy their first home or move to a new location.

Document information

Published: 21 April 2016

Updated: 27 April 2017

+ full page history

  1. Added Background Quality Report: Forces Help to Buy Scheme monthly statistics (updated 24th April 2017) .
  2. Updated background quality report.
  3. First published.

From: Ministry of Defence

Part of: Forces Help to Buy Scheme monthly statistics Defence statistics background quality reports: index