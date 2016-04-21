Official Statistics
Forces Help to Buy Scheme monthly statistics: background quality report
- Ministry of Defence
- Forces Help to Buy Scheme monthly statistics and Defence statistics background quality reports: index
- 21 April 2016
- 27 April 2017, see all updates
Statistics on the number of applications and payments made under the Forces Help to Buy (FHTB) Scheme since its launch in April 2014.
The purpose of a background quality report is to inform users of the statistics about the quality of the data used to produce the publication and any statistics derived from that data.
This monthly statistical release provides summary statistics on applications and payments made under the Forces Help to Buy (FHTB) Scheme. FHTB is an advance of salary scheme which was introduced in April 2014 and allows regular armed forces personnel to borrow money in order to buy their first home or move to a new location.
