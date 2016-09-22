Official Statistics
MOD civilian sickness absence: financial year 2016/17
- Ministry of Defence
- MOD civilian sickness absence
- 22 September 2016
- 23 February 2017, see all updates
This statistic shows the number of average working days lost for MOD civilian sickness absence and the number of actual working days lost.
Civilian personnel sickness absence quarterly report: 1 January 2017
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 996KB
Civilian personnel sickness absence quarterly report: 1 October 2016
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 1000KB
Civilian personnel sickness absence quarterly report: 1 July 2016
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 1000KB
This statistic shows the number of average working days lost (AWDL) for Ministry of Defence (MOD) civilian sickness absence and the number of actual working days lost for core MOD personnel, the Trading Funds and DE&S bespoke trading entity.
Tables show both non-industrial and industrial personnel by top level budget holders (TLB) and the causes of sickness absence by the World Health Organisation International Classification of Diseases codes version 10 (ICD 10 codes). A monetary cost to the department excluding the Trading Funds is shown by total and TLB and a comparison chart is used to show the last 2 financial years. There are time series charts showing AWDL by TLB and the prime causes of sickness absence by ICD 10 codes.
