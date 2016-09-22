  1. Home

MOD civilian sickness absence: financial year 2016/17

Ministry of Defence
MOD civilian sickness absence
22 September 2016
This statistic shows the number of average working days lost for MOD civilian sickness absence and the number of actual working days lost.

Civilian personnel sickness absence quarterly report: 1 January 2017

PDF, 1.16MB

Civilian personnel sickness absence quarterly report: 1 January 2017

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 996KB

Civilian personnel sickness absence quarterly report: 1 October 2016

PDF, 1010KB

Civilian personnel sickness absence quarterly report: 1 October 2016

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 1000KB

Civilian personnel sickness absence quarterly report: 1 July 2016

PDF, 1.05MB

Civilian personnel sickness absence quarterly report: 1 July 2016

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 1000KB

This statistic shows the number of average working days lost (AWDL) for Ministry of Defence (MOD) civilian sickness absence and the number of actual working days lost for core MOD personnel, the Trading Funds and DE&S bespoke trading entity.

Tables show both non-industrial and industrial personnel by top level budget holders (TLB) and the causes of sickness absence by the World Health Organisation International Classification of Diseases codes version 10 (ICD 10 codes). A monetary cost to the department excluding the Trading Funds is shown by total and TLB and a comparison chart is used to show the last 2 financial years. There are time series charts showing AWDL by TLB and the prime causes of sickness absence by ICD 10 codes.

+ full page history

  1. Added Civilian personnel sickness absence quarterly report: 1 January 2017
  2. Added Civilian personnel sickness absence quarterly report: 1 October 2016
  3. First published.

