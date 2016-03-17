Collection
MOD civilian sickness absence
- From:
- Ministry of Defence
- First published:
- 17 March 2016
- Last updated:
- 23 February 2017, see all updates
These statistics shows the number of average working days lost for MOD civilian sickness absence and the number of actual working days lost.
Upcoming release dates for this publication are available.
Editions
-
MOD civilian sickness absence: financial year 2016/17
-
- Official Statistics
-
MOD civilian sickness absence: financial year 2015/16
-
- Official Statistics
-
MOD civilian personnel sickness absence quarterly report: background quality reports
-
- Official Statistics
Document information
Published: 17 March 2016
Updated: 23 February 2017
- Added background quality report.
- Added MOD civilian sickness absence: financial year 2016/17.
- First published.
From: Ministry of Defence