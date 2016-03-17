  1. Home

Collection

MOD civilian sickness absence

From:
Ministry of Defence
First published:
17 March 2016
Last updated:
23 February 2017, see all updates

These statistics shows the number of average working days lost for MOD civilian sickness absence and the number of actual working days lost.

Upcoming release dates for this publication are available.

Editions

  1. MOD civilian sickness absence: financial year 2016/17

    • Official Statistics

  2. MOD civilian sickness absence: financial year 2015/16

    • Official Statistics

  3. MOD civilian personnel sickness absence quarterly report: background quality reports

    • Official Statistics

Document information

Published: 17 March 2016

Updated: 23 February 2017

+ full page history

  1. Added background quality report.
  2. Added MOD civilian sickness absence: financial year 2016/17.
  3. First published.

From: Ministry of Defence