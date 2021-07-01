MOD civilian sickness absence: financial year 2021
This statistic shows the number of average working days lost for MOD civilian sickness absence and the number of actual working days lost.
Documents
Details
This statistic shows the number of average working days lost (AWDL) for Ministry of Defence (MOD) civilian sickness absence and the number of actual working days lost for core MOD personnel, the Trading Funds and DE&S bespoke trading entity.
Tables show both non-industrial and industrial personnel by top level budget holders (TLB) and the causes of sickness absence by the World Health Organisation International Classification of Diseases codes version 10 (ICD 10 codes). A monetary cost to the department excluding the Trading Funds is shown by total and TLB and a comparison chart is used to show the last 2 financial years. There are time series charts showing AWDL by TLB and the prime causes of sickness absence by ICD 10 codes.