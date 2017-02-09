National Statistics
UK armed forces monthly service personnel statistics: 2017
- Ministry of Defence
- UK armed forces monthly service personnel statistics: index
- 9 February 2017
- 9 March 2017, see all updates
UK service personnel statistics on strengths, requirements, intake, applications and outflow, by service for 2017.
UK armed forces monthly service personnel statistics: February 2017
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 3.7MB
UK armed forces monthly service personnel statistics: January 2017
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 3.7MB
This is a monthly publication containing UK service personnel statistics on strengths, requirements, intake, applications and outflow. It replaces previous MOD tri-service publications including the monthly and quarterly personnel reports.
- Added 1 February 2017 edition of Monthly Service Personnel Statistics.
- First published.