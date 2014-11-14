Regulation
MAA issuing of an NPA allows a consultation period to be undertaken on a proposed amendment or the implementation of new regulation.
Details
If consultation is to be undertaken on an amendment to the regulations or the implementation of new regulation, the Military Aviation Authority (MAA) will issue an NPA. The NPA will explain the rationale behind the amendment, the possible impact on the regulated community (developed into an impact assessment (IA)) and set the deadline for comment/feedback; feedback is important to further develop the IA.
