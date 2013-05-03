Guidance

Defence Gateway

The Defence Gateway gives members of the Defence community access to Defence web applications from privately-owned devices.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
3 May 2013
Last updated
10 August 2023 — See all updates

The Defence Gateway (DG) provides members of the wider Defence community with secure access to a selection of Defence web applications from a privately-owned mobile or desktop device.

The functions available depend on the user’s profile but may include:

  • communication and collaboration
  • career administration
  • education and training administration
  • file sharing
  • health and wellbeing information
  • HR administration
  • logistical services
  • official email, calendar, tasks and contacts
  • reference libraries
  • welfare services

DG can be accessed from any web browser and self-registration for a user account is offered to regular and reserve Service personnel, MOD Civil servants, and other Defence staff with a trusted domain email account, for example ending @mod.gov.uk.

Other categories of users, such as Defence contractors, Service family members and members of the armed forces cadet organisations, will need to have their application for a user account sponsored by an existing user.

Users can request support by raising a DG Help Desk ticket.

Published 3 May 2013
Last updated 10 August 2023 + show all updates

  1. Page updated with latest information.

  2. Updated information about the Defence Gateway.

  3. Added details of MOD staff/service personnel access to online services.

  4. First published.

Related content