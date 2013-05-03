The Defence Gateway (DG) provides members of the wider Defence community with secure access to a selection of Defence web applications from a privately-owned mobile or desktop device.

The functions available depend on the user’s profile but may include:

communication and collaboration

career administration

education and training administration

file sharing

health and wellbeing information

HR administration

logistical services

official email, calendar, tasks and contacts

reference libraries

welfare services

DG can be accessed from any web browser and self-registration for a user account is offered to regular and reserve Service personnel, MOD Civil servants, and other Defence staff with a trusted domain email account, for example ending @mod.gov.uk.

Other categories of users, such as Defence contractors, Service family members and members of the armed forces cadet organisations, will need to have their application for a user account sponsored by an existing user.

Users can request support by raising a DG Help Desk ticket.