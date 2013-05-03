Defence Gateway
The Defence Gateway gives members of the Defence community access to Defence web applications from privately-owned devices.
The Defence Gateway (DG) provides members of the wider Defence community with secure access to a selection of Defence web applications from a privately-owned mobile or desktop device.
The functions available depend on the user’s profile but may include:
- communication and collaboration
- career administration
- education and training administration
- file sharing
- health and wellbeing information
- HR administration
- logistical services
- official email, calendar, tasks and contacts
- reference libraries
- welfare services
DG can be accessed from any web browser and self-registration for a user account is offered to regular and reserve Service personnel, MOD Civil servants, and other Defence staff with a trusted domain email account, for example ending @mod.gov.uk.
Other categories of users, such as Defence contractors, Service family members and members of the armed forces cadet organisations, will need to have their application for a user account sponsored by an existing user.
Users can request support by raising a DG Help Desk ticket.
Last updated 10 August 2023 + show all updates
-
Page updated with latest information.
-
Updated information about the Defence Gateway.
-
Added details of MOD staff/service personnel access to online services.
-
First published.