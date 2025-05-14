Ministry of Defence raising a concern policy

Defence promotes a positive ‘raising a concern’ culture, so that issues can be raised and dealt with promptly, professionally and in accordance with the law.

Everyone who works for Defence has a responsibility to speak up if they are faced with or suspect wrongdoing and/or malpractice in the course of their work. It is important that they know what to do if they come across something that they think is fundamentally wrong, illegal or endangers others within Defence or the public.

This document has been designed to ensure that individuals’ concerns are addressed and resolved at the right level and as quickly and effectively as possible, and to reassure individuals of protection from victimisation when raising concerns.