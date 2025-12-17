UK sends automated turrets and missiles to shoot down Russian drones, as part of £600 million air defence package for Ukraine

Over 1,000 UK-built air-defence missiles delivered since June, as Russia targets power stations and energy networks.

New British systems including RAVEN and GRAVEHAWK and counter-Shahed turrets set to bolster Ukraine’s defences this winter.

Defence Secretary co-chairs meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (UDCG) as UK further steps up support for Ukraine’s security and sovereignty.

The UK has committed £600 million in air-defence capabilities, including cutting edge turrets that can shoot down Russian drones to support Ukraine through the winter, as Putin’s air campaign plunges homes, hospitals, and power stations into darkness.

The support has already seen more than 1,000 missiles delivered to Ukraine since June, a direct result of the UK Government’s biggest single-year investment in air defence for Ukraine.

The announcement comes as the Defence Secretary John Healey MP and his German counterpart, Boris Pistorius co-chair the 32nd meeting of the UDCG today (16th December 2025). In a virtual meeting of 50 nations, which will be attended by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Ukraine’s supporters will discuss the country’s key military needs for 2026, share battlefield insights, plan equipment deliveries and the gaps that need to be addressed.

The UK is backing Ukraine for the long term, with more than twenty remotely guided counter-drone turrets, acquired from Estonia, set for delivery in 2026. These new systems, designed specifically to defeat Shahed-style attack drones at scale and at lower cost, form a crucial part of Ukraine’s future defensive capabilities.

Building on that momentum, five RAVEN air-defence systems — announced this summer — will now be handed over to Ukraine, giving frontline units a rapid-reaction shield against low-flying threats. Whilst the first GRAVEHAWK air-defence systems, announced in January and now being delivered, will reinforce Ukraine’s ability to protect key infrastructure from Russia’s deep-strike barrages.

In addition, the UK with funding from international partners, has delivered over 1,000 air defence missiles and over 250,000 rounds of air-defence ammunition in 2025.

Together, this represents a major step-change in Britain’s support, ensuring Ukraine can keep the lights on and keep civilians safe through the harshest months of the war.

Defence Secretary, John Healey MP said:

Ukrainians continue to fight with huge courage - military and civilians alike. The UK’s £600 million air defence investment this year is critical help to Ukrainians as they defend their towns, cities and energy infrastructure from Russia’s barbaric attacks. Alongside this 50-strong group of partners, we are working to deliver the vital support for Ukraine’s defence to put them in the strongest possible position to secure peace.

Central to this boost is the final tranche of 650 Lightweight Multirole Missiles (LMM), delivered ahead of schedule last autumn and now playing a critical role in stopping Russia’s one-way attack drones and cruise-missile strikes.

The announcement also builds on the landmark Octopus announcement between the UK and Ukraine. This will see a new state-of-the-art interceptor drone built in the UK ready to be deployed at scale on the front line at Ukraine.

Interceptor drones are considerably cheaper than regular air defence missiles and have proved to be highly effective in countering the waves of one-way attack drones Russia continue to launch at Ukraine’s cities.

This reaffirms how the UK’s support for Ukraine, drives investment and growth back in the UK, creating thousands of highly skilled jobs across the country.

Both the Prime Minister and Defence Secretary have been clear that the UK’s national security – the foundation of the Government’s Plan for Change – starts in Ukraine.

The UK remains committed to securing a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, with £4.5 billion being spent on military support to Ukraine this year – the UK’s highest ever level.