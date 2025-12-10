Ministry of Defence confirms the death of Lance Corporal George Thomas Hooley

Lance Corporal Hooley died following a tragic accident whilst observing Ukrainian forces test a new defensive capability, away from the front lines. He was 28 years old.

Lance Corporal Hooley was born on 12 February 1997. He joined the Army in November 2015, attending the Infantry Training Centre in Catterick where he completed the renowned Pre-Parachute Selection Course (P Company). Completing the course top of his cohort as ‘P Company Champion’, he joined The Parachute Regiment.

Lance Corporal Hooley was an exceptional soldier and an impressive junior leader with extensive operational experience. He progressed swiftly through key promotion courses. He completed The Parachute Regiment’s Junior Non-Commissioned Officers’ course in October 2020, passing with a Distinction grade, and securing promotion to the rank of Lance Corporal. More recently, he completed the Section Commanders’ Battle Course, held at the Infantry Battle School in Brecon, again securing an impressive Distinction grade. As a result of his exceptional performance and potential, Lance Corporal Hooley was due to promote to Corporal in January 2026, and as such, was trusted with the responsibilities of a Corporal on this, his latest, deployment. Lance Corporal Hooley had previously deployed to Afghanistan, Africa, and Eastern Europe.

His Commanding Officer said:

Lance Corporal Hooley’s future within The Parachute Regiment was incredibly bright, and I have no doubt that he would have continued to perform at the very front of his peer-group over the coming years. All members of The Parachute Regiment mourn his loss; however, our sorrow is nothing compared to that being felt by his family, our thoughts and prayers are with them at this incredibly difficult time.

His Company Commander said:

If you met George Hooley, you remembered it. His energy and enthusiasm were simply extraordinary. He provided spark that lifted others, a drive that inspired, and a zest for life that reminded us all how to live with purpose and joy. And we loved him for it. George had a rare gift: a deep kindness and genuine time for everyone. Whether you were a lifelong friend, a colleague, or someone he had just met, he made you feel valued. He listened – properly listened – and he cared. His door was always open, and his heart even more so. At work, he was the model of professionalism. George didn’t just do his job; he excelled at it. A born soldier, he set the standard – the other soldiers watched to learn how things should be done, he made us all better, individually and collectively. He approached every task with dedication, integrity and pride. His colleagues will tell you that he wasn’t just part of the team, he was the character within it. The glue. The laughter. The calm voice of sense. The soldier who made the hard days easy and the good days memorable.

Defence Secretary John Healey MP said:

Lance Corporal George Hooley served our country with distinction and professionalism. He was an exceptional soldier who will be very deeply missed. My thoughts are with George’s family, loved ones and his colleagues. The tributes that have been paid to him are a testament to his exceptional attitude and ability. George’s tragic death reminds us of the courage and commitment with which our outstanding Armed Forces serve every day to protect our nation.